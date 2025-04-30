On the market for £295,000 with Browns, this extended 3-bedroom semi-detached home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in a desirable area of Harton, close to St Gregory's Primary School, Marsden Health Clinic, and The Fountain.
The property offers a spacious living room with a log burner and a stylish chandelier, leading into a traditional kitchen with cream shaker units, solid wood countertops, and a central island. A second reception room serves as a dining room and snug, with double doors opening into the private, not-overlooked rear garden.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, including one with a staircase leading to a converted loft space. The modern bathroom features a walk-in shower, bathtub, and earthy tiles. The property also boasts a spacious hallway, a versatile second reception room, and potential for further development by creating an open-plan space.
Outside, the garden includes a lawn, paved areas, and a red shed with raised planters. With high-quality finishes and ample living space, this home offers both comfort and style, making it an ideal family property.
Take a look around...
