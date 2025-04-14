On the market for £550,000 with Andrew Craig, this charming semi-detached 4-bed Harton family home is a truly wonderful modern property combining contemporary style with flexible and spacious design to create an ideal home.
Offering four well-proportioned bedrooms, it’s perfect for growing families or those needing flexible space, with the heart of the home boasting a striking open-plan kitchen diner, featuring a central island, integrated Neff appliances, and bi-fold doors that open onto a south-west facing garden, ideal for entertaining and enjoying the afternoon sun.
The adjoining sitting area, with its exposed brick chimney breast and multi-fuel stove, adds warmth and character, while a separate living room provides a peaceful retreat, complete with a bay window and shutters, herringbone flooring, and a feature fireplace. The ground floor also includes a welcoming entrance hall, cloakroom WC, and under-stairs storage.
Upstairs, the main bedroom includes elegant panelling, a cast fireplace, and connects to a fourth bedroom currently used as a dressing room, while the 2 additional bedrooms are tastefully finished and include fitted wardrobes. Finally, the stylish four-piece bathroom offers a freestanding bath, separate shower, and generous storage.
An independent home office at the rear offers a quiet workspace, while the converted garage delivers practical storage for bikes and garden tools, while outside, the rear garden is designed for low maintenance with modern landscaping, seating areas, and well-considered planting. At the front, a double gravel drive provides off-street parking.
Take a look around...
