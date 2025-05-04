On the market for offers in excess of £485,000 with Peter Heron, this spacious 4-bedroom detached bungalow in Seaburn is not only located on the highly regarded Seafields development, but is also located just a short walk from the sea front.

A deceptively spacious detached bungalow, the property offers well-appointed accommodation ideal for families or buyers seeking a turnkey coastal home, boasting 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and generous living space with a versatile layout.

The ground floor includes a welcoming entrance porch and hallway, a lounge with a multi-fuel cast iron stove, and an impressive open-plan kitchen/living/dining room with bi-fold doors, vaulted ceilings, Velux windows, and a central island—ideal for modern family living.

The kitchen includes integrated Siemens appliances, LED lighting, and contemporary finishes, while a utility room provides additional storage and appliance space. What’s more, there are 3 bedrooms on the ground floor, one with an en-suite, plus a stylish family bathroom.

Upstairs, the principal suite occupies the entire first floor, featuring a large bedroom, walk-in wardrobes, en-suite shower room, and a private sauna. Externally, the property has a triple driveway, two garages (one with an electric car charging point), and south-west facing gardens to the side and rear. It’s also on the market chain free.

