I love the uniqueness of this 156-year-old Grade II listed Whitburn home

This three-bedroom home, on Front Street, in Whitburn, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £585,000.

It is a unique property in Whitburn, with the Grade II listed home estimated to have been built in the 1860s.

The listing states: “We are delighted to bring to the market this beautifully presented Grade II listed detached house that is believed to have been originally constructed in 1869.

“The property is situated in an elevated position on Front Street in Whitburn Village which is considered to be one of the pinnacle areas within the region offering a superb location providing easy access to Sunderland, South Shields, Newcastle and beyond.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/front-street-whitburn-sunderland-10/.

