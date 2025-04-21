I love this 4 bed Boldon family home for sale with modern design & large private kid-friendly garden

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 14:22 BST

With its generous layout, family-friendly design, and superb location near essential amenities and commuter links, this property is a fantastic opportunity.

On the market for £255,000 with Andrew Craig, this spacious 4-bedroom detached family home on Gerald Street in Boldon offers comfortable living across two floors and is also situated on a quiet cul-de-sac on the sought-after Whiteleas Estate.

Ideal for families, the property is located on the outskirts of South Shields and Sunderland with excellent access to the A19 and close proximity to local shops, parks, schools, bus routes, and South Tyneside Hospital.

The home welcomes you with an entrance hall leading into a bright and spacious lounge, perfect for relaxing or entertaining, while - to the rear - a contemporary kitchen diner features integrated appliances and French doors that open onto the garden, offering a seamless transition to outdoor living.

A practical utility room and convenient ground floor WC add to the home’s functionality, while upstairs you can find 4 generously-sized bedrooms provide ample space for a growing family. The principal bedroom also includes its own en-suite shower room, while a modern family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.

Externally, the property boasts a lawned front garden and an extensive rear garden, perfect for outdoor activities, children’s play, or entertaining guests, while a dedicated seating area in the rear garden provides an inviting space for al fresco dining.

The also home also benefits from off-road parking via a driveway and an integral garage, offering secure storage and additional convenience, making it perfect for those looking to settle in a well-connected yet peaceful residential area.

Take a look around...

Gerald Street (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Gerald Street (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Gerald Street (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Gerald Street (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Gerald Street (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Gerald Street (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Gerald Street (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Gerald Street (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Gerald Street (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Gerald Street (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Gerald Street (Credit: Andrew Craig)

