On the market for £152,000 with Purple Bricks, this modern 2-bedroom home is located just a short walk from Jarrow town centre, offering easy access to local shops, bus routes, and the Jarrow Metro, which connects to both South Shields and Newcastle.

Ideal for first-time buyers, the property boasts a beautifully upgraded kitchen and bathroom suite, all of which form part of a stunning overall interior design, which is stylish, well-appointed, and perfect for the space.

The home also features a fully floored loft space with electric, heating, and a Velux window, providing additional versatile living space.

