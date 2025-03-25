This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £152,000 with Purple Bricks, this modern 2-bedroom home is located just a short walk from Jarrow town centre, offering easy access to local shops, bus routes, and the Jarrow Metro, which connects to both South Shields and Newcastle.
Click here to find out about the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you
Ideal for first-time buyers, the property boasts a beautifully upgraded kitchen and bathroom suite, all of which form part of a stunning overall interior design, which is stylish, well-appointed, and perfect for the space.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
The home also features a fully floored loft space with electric, heating, and a Velux window, providing additional versatile living space.
Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss:
Spectacular 6 bed Whitburn seafront family mansion with high tech design, steam room & huge garden for sale
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.