I love this exceptionally stylish 2 bed Jarrow home on the property market for bargain price

By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 09:31 BST

As the estate agents say, this property is exceptionally presented throughout, making it a fantastic option for those looking for a move-in ready home.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £152,000 with Purple Bricks, this modern 2-bedroom home is located just a short walk from Jarrow town centre, offering easy access to local shops, bus routes, and the Jarrow Metro, which connects to both South Shields and Newcastle.

Ideal for first-time buyers, the property boasts a beautifully upgraded kitchen and bathroom suite, all of which form part of a stunning overall interior design, which is stylish, well-appointed, and perfect for the space.

The home also features a fully floored loft space with electric, heating, and a Velux window, providing additional versatile living space.

Take a look around...

Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

1. Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

2. Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

3. Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

4. Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Hill Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

