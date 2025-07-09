Armstrong Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)placeholder image
I tour a 4 bed South Shields family home with unique interior design and private garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 17:17 BST

This beautifully presented semi-detached home blends modern style with spacious family living.

On the market for £550,000 with Andrew Craig, this home offers four generously sized bedrooms and is perfect for growing families or those needing flexible space.

At its heart is a stunning open-plan kitchen diner, featuring a central island, integrated Neff appliances, and Bi-Fold doors that lead to a south-west facing garden—ideal for entertaining or relaxing in the sun. The adjacent sitting area, with its exposed brick chimney and multi-fuel stove, adds charm and warmth.

A separate living room offers a peaceful retreat, boasting a bay window with shutters, Herringbone flooring, and a cosy fireplace. The ground floor also includes a welcoming hallway, cloakroom WC, and under-stair storage.

Upstairs, the main bedroom features stylish panelling and a cast fireplace, with direct access to bedroom four, currently used as a dressing room. Two additional bedrooms are well-finished with fitted wardrobes. A luxurious four-piece bathroom includes a freestanding bath, separate shower, and ample storage.

The home also benefits from a separate office, accessed via the rear, and a converted garage ideal for bike and garden storage. Externally, the garden is low-maintenance with modern planting and seating areas, while a gravel driveway at the front provides convenient off-street parking.

Take a look around...

