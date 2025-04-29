On the market for offers in excess of £550,000 with Susan Spokes Estate Agents, this detached four-bedroom residence, located on the well-regarded Moore Avenue in Harton, presents a thoughtfully designed and well-maintained family home in a highly desirable area.
Positioned on a generous plot, the property is set back from a tree-lined street, offering a sense of privacy and maturity in its setting. Internally, the accommodation is spacious and well-appointed. The entrance hallway sets the tone, with oak flooring and ample storage.
The ground floor includes two reception rooms, both benefiting from generous natural light and traditional features such as fireplaces and bay windows, while the kitchen/breakfast room has been updated to a modern standard, offering integrated appliances, granite surfaces, and a snug seating area overlooking the garden. A shower room completes the ground floor.
Upstairs, four well-proportioned bedrooms provide flexible family living, with each room thoughtfully designed with built-in wardrobes or storage, and the main bathroom is equipped with a four-piece suite including a freestanding bath and a walk-in shower.
Externally, the landscaped rear garden has been designed for low maintenance and year-round enjoyment, with features including a pergola, BBQ area, fire pit, and pond. The front offers driveway parking, a garage, and a carport—both with electric roller shutter doors.
Take a look around...
