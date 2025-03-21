On the market for offers in excess of £385,000 with Brannen & Partners, this modern 2 bed apartment is located on the first floor of a well-positioned residential building just over the River Tyne in Tynemouth, offering stunning sea views over Long Sands Beach and towards Cullercoats Bay.

Immaculately presented, the apartment features spacious accommodation and a modern interior accessed via a secure communal entrance which leads to a private hallway with underfloor heating.

The bright lounge/diner has high ceilings and large windows framing the incredible sea views, while the modern kitchen is fully equipped with Corian worktops and integrated appliances including an induction hob, Siemens oven, microwave, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, and washing machine, plus a walk-in pantry for extra storage.

The front-facing double bedroom enjoys sea views and includes a walk-in wardrobe, while the second double bedroom has fitted wardrobes and access to a carpeted loft space for additional storage. The stylish shower room offers underfloor heating to combat those chilling mornings and features a walk-in shower, hand basin, WC, and heated towel rail.

Externally, there is a shared yard, while the home also boasts great transport links to Newcastle and a variety of local shops, restaurants, and a weekend market, so take a look around and see what you make of it...

Also, be sure not to miss:

