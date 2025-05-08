On the market for £470,000 with Pattinson Estate Agents, this extended five-bedroom detached family home is located on on Leander Drive in Boldon Colliery, a much sought-after residential area.

The property itself offers a substantial and versatile living space, combining modern style with high-specification finishes throughout, with the ground floor featuring three reception rooms, including a spacious lounge with decorative panelling, a media wall, and a contemporary electric flame-effect fire.

Heading further into the home, the dining room leads into an impressive orangery, complete with a double-glazed lantern roof and garden views, while the modern kitchen is fitted with oak cabinetry, Afyon Ice work surfaces, integrated appliances—including a double wine cooler—and a kitchen island that serves as a breakfast bar.

Additional ground-floor amenities include a cloakroom, utility room, and internal access to the garage, while the upstairs of the home offers five double bedrooms, including a principal bedroom with en suite shower room, and a separate modern family bathroom.

Externally, this property includes a private front garden, block-paved driveway, and a garage. The rear garden itself wraps around the home and is designed for low maintenance while offering a pleasant outdoor space for leisure and entertaining.

The location of this charming family property provides convenient access to local amenities such as Boldon Shopping and Retail Complex, a range of schools, and excellent transport links via the A1 and A19, connecting to the wider North East region.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Leander Drive (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) Leander Drive (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) | Leander Drive (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) Photo Sales

2 . Leander Drive (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) Leander Drive (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) | Leander Drive (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) Photo Sales

3 . Leander Drive (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) Leander Drive (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) | Leander Drive (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) Photo Sales