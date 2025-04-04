I'm in love with this classic British cottage in Whitburn with bespoke design on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:42 BST

This rare-to-market property combines the charm of a traditional cottage with modern comfort and is perfect for those seeking a peaceful retreat with plenty of character.

On the market for offers in excess of £399,950with Conway Christie, Pear Tree Cottage is a charming property brimming with character and original features, offering a unique living experience. The open-plan layout allows natural light to flood the home, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The kitchen seamlessly integrates with the dining area, featuring cottage-style fixtures and modern touches, ideal for family meals and social gatherings. The cottage includes three bedrooms, with the master bedroom offering ample space for relaxation. Bedroom two provides access to the loft room, currently used as a playroom but perfect for a home office.

The property also has a family bathroom and a separate shower room for added convenience. The front garden features a beautiful pear tree, giving the property its name, while the rear garden offers a peaceful oasis with a water feature, perfect for outdoor enjoyment. There is also ample parking for four cars at the rear.

Additional features include a spacious lounge with an original fireplace, a well-appointed kitchen with a bespoke island, and a stylish bathroom with a freestanding bath. The property further benefits from a garage, an outdoor utility space, and a stunning courtyard garden with a landscaped rockery.

Take a look around...

North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie)

1. North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie)

North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie) | North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie)

North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie)

2. North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie)

North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie) | North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie)

North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie)

3. North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie)

North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie) | North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie)

North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie)

4. North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie)

North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie) | North Guards (Credit: Conway Christie)

