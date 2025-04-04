On the market for £299,950 with Conway Christie, this stunning 4-bedroom detached house, located near the picturesque coast at Marsden, offers a remarkable and modern living experience.

The property boasts a versatile layout with a spacious open-plan design that seamlessly flows between rooms - upon entering, you are greeted by an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor and access to the lounge and downstairs WC.

The lounge features a fireplace and opens into the kitchen/diner, which is equipped with sleek Quartz work surfaces, a range oven, and a breakfast bar, while French doors from the kitchen lead to a large conservatory, which provides a tranquil space flooded with natural light.

The property also includes two utility rooms, providing practicality, as well as a storage area with a roller shutter garage door. Heading upstairs, the first floor offers four generously sized bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an en-suite, and a stylish four-piece family bathroom.

Externally, the property offers ample outdoor space for both relaxation and entertainment, with the front garden featuring a lush lawn, planted shrubs, and a block-paved driveway leading to the house and garage.

The rear garden is a secluded retreat, with a verdant lawn, privacy borders, a decked patio, a paved seating area, an outdoor light, and a pergola seating area. A storage shed completes the garden, while a block-paved driveway adds further convenience.

The property is offered with vacant possession, presenting a rare opportunity to own a detached home in a sought-after coastal location. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Cheshire Grove (Credit: Conway Christie) Cheshire Grove (Credit: Conway Christie) | Cheshire Grove (Credit: Conway Christie) Photo Sales

2 . Cheshire Grove (Credit: Conway Christie) Cheshire Grove (Credit: Conway Christie) | Cheshire Grove (Credit: Conway Christie) Photo Sales

3 . Cheshire Grove (Credit: Conway Christie) Cheshire Grove (Credit: Conway Christie) | Cheshire Grove (Credit: Conway Christie) Photo Sales