On the market for £299,950 with Conway Christie, this stunning 4-bedroom detached house, located near the picturesque coast at Marsden, offers a remarkable and modern living experience.
The property boasts a versatile layout with a spacious open-plan design that seamlessly flows between rooms - upon entering, you are greeted by an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor and access to the lounge and downstairs WC.
The lounge features a fireplace and opens into the kitchen/diner, which is equipped with sleek Quartz work surfaces, a range oven, and a breakfast bar, while French doors from the kitchen lead to a large conservatory, which provides a tranquil space flooded with natural light.
The property also includes two utility rooms, providing practicality, as well as a storage area with a roller shutter garage door. Heading upstairs, the first floor offers four generously sized bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an en-suite, and a stylish four-piece family bathroom.
Externally, the property offers ample outdoor space for both relaxation and entertainment, with the front garden featuring a lush lawn, planted shrubs, and a block-paved driveway leading to the house and garage.
The rear garden is a secluded retreat, with a verdant lawn, privacy borders, a decked patio, a paved seating area, an outdoor light, and a pergola seating area. A storage shed completes the garden, while a block-paved driveway adds further convenience.
The property is offered with vacant possession, presenting a rare opportunity to own a detached home in a sought-after coastal location. Take a look around...
