I'm stepping back in for another virtual look at a Jarrow home which is packed with period charm and style

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

From the grand entrance hall to the magnificent living room - I just had to take another look at everything this ‘for sale’ Jarrow property had to offer.

I am taking one more virtual tour of a fantastic terraced property in Park Road which has been marketed by Andrew Craig, Jarrow and is for sale at £299,999.

Its Rightmove listing says: “This superb Victorian residence has been thoughtfully updated to offer spacious, light filled interiors while preserving original features like elegant cornicing and classic wall panelling.

“Perfectly positioned just steps from West Park and a short stroll to Jarrow Town Centre, you'll enjoy easy access to shops, cafés, Jarrow Metro Station, bus links, and Palmers Hospital, ideal for both commuters and families.”

It adds: “This is more than a house; it's a forever home where character meets convenience. Viewings are essential, homes of this calibre in such a prime location rarely stay on the market for long.

Take a closer look.

1. Park Road, Jarrow

2. Park Road, Jarrow

3. Park Road, Jarrow

4. Park Road, Jarrow

