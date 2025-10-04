I am taking one more virtual tour of a fantastic terraced property in Park Road which has been marketed by Andrew Craig, Jarrow and is for sale at £299,999.

Its Rightmove listing says: “This superb Victorian residence has been thoughtfully updated to offer spacious, light filled interiors while preserving original features like elegant cornicing and classic wall panelling.

“Perfectly positioned just steps from West Park and a short stroll to Jarrow Town Centre, you'll enjoy easy access to shops, cafés, Jarrow Metro Station, bus links, and Palmers Hospital, ideal for both commuters and families.”

It adds: “This is more than a house; it's a forever home where character meets convenience. Viewings are essential, homes of this calibre in such a prime location rarely stay on the market for long.

Take a closer look.