A new scheme from Government called First Homes is offering key workers and first-time buyers in the borough the chance to get their dream home at a 30% discount.

Architects of the scheme say it is partly in recognition of workers’ efforts during Covid, many of whom are still putting themselves at risk to help others.

They say the scheme will help thousands of people who are struggling to buy their first home or to take a step up the ladder.

One of the properties at Ellison Grove.

At Persona’s Ellison Grove development in Hebburn, key workers and first-time buyers can now buy a four-bedroomed Langley, for instance, which costs £297,500 for £208,250, with a 5% deposit.

Joe Cook, executive director of development at Persona Homes, said: “The First Homes scheme will help so many people get on to the property ladder for the first time, or will help others who want to upsize.

“We’re especially delighted to be able to offer our homes at such discounted prices to key workers, who have done a remarkable job in South Tyneside since the outbreak of the pandemic.”

A nurse and police officer from Bolsover, Derbyshire, were among the first to purchase their homes under the new scheme.

Housing Minister Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP said: “I am absolutely delighted that the first people to benefit from First Homes include a nurse and police officer. They have been helped to own a home in the community where they have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to keep people safe.

“This scheme is putting local people first and creating opportunities for young people and families to feel the sense of pride that comes with homeownership.

“We are determined to help more people on to the housing ladder and are providing significant funding to regenerate derelict land, deliver new homes and create prosperous local communities across the country.”

Anyone who is interested in the scheme with Persona can call 0800 030 888 or visit https://www.yourpersonahome.com/

