If you’re looking to downsize then this Boldon apartment could be the place for you.

This two-bedroom ground-floor apartment, on Dunelm Grange, in Boldon Colliery has been brought to the property market by Purple Bricks for offers in the region of £169,950.

The apartment would be perfect for anyone looking to downsize or for potential buyers who are wanting to get on the property ladder.

The listing states: “This attractive two bedroom ground floor apartment is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in a sought-after area and is well placed for easy access to local amenities (including reputable primary and secondary schools) whilst having excellent transport links.

”This impressive and beautifully proportioned ground floor apartment offers allocated parking, communal grounds, a gas central heating system, and double glazing throughout whilst benefitting from direct access via its own front door.”

Take a look around this Boldon apartment and view the full listing by clicking here.

This two bedroom Boldon apartment is on the market for offers in the region of £169,950.

The property has a spacious living room with patio doors leading to an outdoor space.

The kitchen is modern and has been completed to a high standard.

The apartment has two double bedrooms.

