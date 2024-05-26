Look at this £200,000 South Tyneside family home with an impressive modern kitchen

This three-bedroom family home, on Wenlock Road, has been brought to the market by Conway Christie for offers in the region of £200,000.
The major selling point of the property is its modern open-plan kitchen area, which looks to have been completed to a very high standard.
The property also boasts two bathrooms, including an ensuite off the master bedroom, a snug living room and a spacious garden area.
According to the listing agent, the property also benefits from having no onward chain.
Take a look inside and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/wenlock-road-south-shields-ne34/.
