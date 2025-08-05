Period charm meets modern style in this Whitburn gem

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:17 BST

Period features including a stunning original fireplace, cast iron radiators and exposed stone walls meet modern style in this property that’s been renovated with a fine attention to detail.

Situated on Front Street in Whitburn, the new owners at this charming home can enjoy the benefits of living in the heart of the village.

Just some of the internal highlights at this three-bedroom terraced home are granite worktops in the modern kitchen as well as a breakfast bar with a separate living room complete with focal point fireplace.

A versatile garden room enjoys plenty of natural light and underfloor heating.

There’s a well fitted family bathroom as well as an en-suite.

The property also has outdoor space with a garden and a patio area as well as a garage.

It’s on the market with Michael Hodgson for £595,000

Here’s a look around:

