Price reduced for early sale at this East Boldon gem

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 9th Jun 2025, 20:32 BST

It’s one of East Boldon’s finest streets and this St Bedes gem is reduced for a quick sale.

The history of this handsome end terrace family home has been honoured in a sympathetic restoration of the property.

There’s good-sized rooms across three floors in this spacious home, including five bedrooms, three large reception rooms, a stylish kitchen and two bathrooms.

Externally, there’s mature gardens and patio areas as well as double garage.

At the heart of East Boldon, the new owners would benefit from the high-quality shops and cafes in the village as well as being a short walk to East Boldon Metro station.

The property has been reduced to offers in the region of £569,950 . It’s on the market with Alfred Pallas.

