See the charming Hillside Cottage for sale in West Boldon for £135,000
A one bedroom semi-detached cottage on Addison Road is for sale in West Boldon, selling for £135K.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 15:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:23 pm
Location is everything, and this one bedroom cottage is right next to the centre of West Boldon Village. Recently refurbished by the current owners, the charming cottage incorporates period pieces alongside enhanced modern conveniences. The house has a living room with an impressive fireplace for cosy nights in, a brand new kitchen, one double bedroom, a newly fitted bathroom and low maintenance garden. Take a look inside and see why this quaint cottage is on the market for £135,000.