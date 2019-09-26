This house in Westoe Village is on the market.

See inside this Grade II-listed South Shields home with its own wine cellar and gym on the market for £699k

Are you in the market for a five-bedroom home with its own gym and wine cellar?

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 16:40 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th September 2019, 14:36 pm

Well, look no further than this beautiful period home in Westoe Village, South Shields. The Grade II-listed property is for sale through Goldfinch Estate Agents, with offers welcomed in the region of £699,950. Take a look through the keyhole and see if you like what’s in store.

1. The home for you?

This property in Westoe Village is on the market.

Photo: Goldfinch Estate Agents/Rightmove

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Relax

The property has three reception rooms.

Photo: Goldfinch Estate Agents/Rightmove

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. The great outdoors

Beautiful gardens to enjoy at the property.

Photo: Goldfinch Estate Agents/Rightmove

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Grandeur

Look at that grand staircase!

Photo: Goldfinch Estate Agents/Rightmove

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4