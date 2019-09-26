See inside this Grade II-listed South Shields home with its own wine cellar and gym on the market for £699k
Are you in the market for a five-bedroom home with its own gym and wine cellar?
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 16:40 pm
Updated
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 14:36 pm
Well, look no further than this beautiful period home in Westoe Village, South Shields. The Grade II-listed property is for sale through Goldfinch Estate Agents, with offers welcomed in the region of £699,950. Take a look through the keyhole and see if you like what’s in store.