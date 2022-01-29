Take a look inside this £1.2 million house in South Shields.

See inside this beautiful five bedroom house on sale in South Shields for £1.2 million

This stunning five bedroom house boasts modern character and huge grounds.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 6:00 am

Located on Wenlock Road in South Shields this five bedroom home is situated on an extensive plot with a south facing private garden.

The property is host to an office, games room and split-level gym.

Take a look inside this impressive property.

1. Five bed house, Wenlock Road

Located on Wenlock Road, this five bed house is on the market for £1,200,000 with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents.

2. Cosy

The hallway opens onto the grand living area.

3. Modern

The property's kitchen is brand new.

4. Grand

The dining room is perfect for family gatherings.

South Shields
