See inside this Boldon Colliery home on the market with no onward chain

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST

Take a look around this Boldon Colliery home.

This two-bedroom home, on Romsey Drive, in Boldon Colliery has been brought to the property market by Purple Bricks for an asking price of £174,950.

The property listing states: “Recently refurbished to a high standard, this property is well suited for family living or as a starter home for first time buyers.

“It is conveniently positioned, offering access to a range of amenities including Boldon cinema, restaurants, schools and shops.

“It has excellent transport links, including bus and metro services, connecting the area to South Shields, Newcastle, Sunderland, and surrounding areas, enhancing easy accessibility for residents.”

This two-bedroom home is on the market for an asking price of £174,950.

1. Romsey Drive, Boldon Colliery

This two-bedroom home is on the market for an asking price of £174,950. | Purplebricks

The property has a porch area.

2. Porch area

The property has a porch area. | Purplebricks

The living room is an ideal place to relax.

3. Living room

The living room is an ideal place to relax. | Purplebricks

The garden is welcoming and the perfect place to relax during the summer months.

4. Spacious garden

The garden is welcoming and the perfect place to relax during the summer months. | Purplebricks

