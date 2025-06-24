See inside this impressive £385,000 Jarrow home, complete with original features

This five-bedroom, on Bede Burn Road, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for an asking price of £385,000.

The home boasts an impressive interior with original features, a modern kitchen, loft conversion, stunning outdoor spaces, and more.

The listing states: “This impressive five-bedroom family home effortlessly blends period charm with modern living, creating a truly captivating residence.

“Situated in the highly sought-after location of Jarrow, the property boasts a wealth of original features including ornate coving, high ceilings, and elegant fireplaces that provide a timeless character throughout.”

Take a look inside and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/bede-burn-road-jarrow-ne32-4/.

