This Grade II-listed Georgian property in South Shields is on the market for £640,000.

Saturday, 27th November 2021, 5:00 am

Located in Westoe Village this stunning five-bed detached property is on the market with Michael Hodgson for £640,000.

The property has four receptions rooms and five spacious bedrooms.

Dating back to the late 1700’s, this home features high ceilings and stunning windows with unique 'lattice'.

1. Five bed house, Westoe Village

This beautiful five bed property is located in Westoe Village and is on the market for £640,000 with Young RPS, Hexham.

2. Georgian styled kitchen

The property has a Georgian feel with high ceilings.

3. Large bedroom

Five spacious bedrooms can be found inside this semi-detached house.

4. Impressive sun room

The sun room has a gallery area at the rear leading to the kitchen.

