See inside this modern South Shields family home on the market for £275,000

This four-bedroom home, on Garden Gate Drive, in South Shields, has been brought to the market by Purple Bricks for offers in the region of £275,000.
The listing states: “This beautiful home has had the hard work done and you can expect to move in with no further work required.
“From the moment you enter this spacious family home, it is clearly evident that this is an immaculately presented property.
“The property is close to local amenities, and schools and has motorway links, so it is certain to have a wide appeal.”
Take a look around this family home and view the full listing by clicking here.
