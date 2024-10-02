See inside this modern South Shields family home on the market for £275,000

*This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.*

This four-bedroom home, on Garden Gate Drive, in South Shields, has been brought to the market by Purple Bricks for offers in the region of £275,000.

The listing states: “This beautiful home has had the hard work done and you can expect to move in with no further work required.

“From the moment you enter this spacious family home, it is clearly evident that this is an immaculately presented property.

“The property is close to local amenities, and schools and has motorway links, so it is certain to have a wide appeal.”

1 . Garden Gate Drive, South Shields Take a look around this South Shields home, on the market for offers in the region of £275,000. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Spacious living room The living room provides enough space for the entire family. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Garden view The living room can open up seamlessly into the garden, ideal for the summer months. | Purplebricks Photo Sales