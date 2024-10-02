See inside this modern South Shields family home on the market for £275,000

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 07:00 BST

If you’re looking for a new family home, this could be perfect for you.

This four-bedroom home, on Garden Gate Drive, in South Shields, has been brought to the market by Purple Bricks for offers in the region of £275,000.

The listing states: “This beautiful home has had the hard work done and you can expect to move in with no further work required.

“From the moment you enter this spacious family home, it is clearly evident that this is an immaculately presented property.

“The property is close to local amenities, and schools and has motorway links, so it is certain to have a wide appeal.”

Take a look around this family home and view the full listing by clicking here.

Take a look around this South Shields home, on the market for offers in the region of £275,000.

1. Garden Gate Drive, South Shields

Take a look around this South Shields home, on the market for offers in the region of £275,000. | Purplebricks

The living room provides enough space for the entire family.

2. Spacious living room

The living room provides enough space for the entire family. | Purplebricks

The living room can open up seamlessly into the garden, ideal for the summer months.

3. Garden view

The living room can open up seamlessly into the garden, ideal for the summer months. | Purplebricks

The kitchen is well presented and modern.

4. Modern kitchen

The kitchen is well presented and modern. | Purplebricks

