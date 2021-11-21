This beautiful home is located on Beach Road in South Shields and is on the market for £750,000 with Bricks & Mortar.
The stunning six bed property has plenty of space for all the family while it retains incredible period features, making it a unique property to view.
1. Six bed house, Beach Road
This six bed property is located on Beach Road in South Shields and is on the market for £750,000.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Grand living room
The property has retained beautiful period features.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Stylish double bedroom
The property has a total of six bedrooms.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Private bar
Why go to the pub when you've got your own bar downstairs?!
Photo: Rightmove