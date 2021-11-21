Take a look at this stunning South Shields' property.

Take a look inside this six bed South Tyneside home, complete with basement bar and original period features.

By Georgina Cutler
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 11:02 am

This beautiful home is located on Beach Road in South Shields and is on the market for £750,000 with Bricks & Mortar.

The stunning six bed property has plenty of space for all the family while it retains incredible period features, making it a unique property to view.

Take a look inside.

1. Six bed house, Beach Road

This six bed property is located on Beach Road in South Shields and is on the market for £750,000.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Grand living room

The property has retained beautiful period features.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Stylish double bedroom

The property has a total of six bedrooms.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Private bar

Why go to the pub when you've got your own bar downstairs?!

Photo: Rightmove

South ShieldsSouth Tyneside
