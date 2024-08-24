See inside this Whitburn home with stunning views of Cleadon Hills and the North Sea

This three-bedroom detached home, on Moor Lane, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Hunters for an asking price of £695,000.
Perhaps one of the biggest selling points of the home is its impressive views of both the North Sea and Cleadon Hills.
The home also boasts spacious living areas, a detached garage, a large garden, two separate water closets and more.
