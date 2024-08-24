See inside this Whitburn home with stunning views of Cleadon Hills and the North Sea

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST

Take a look around this home which is complete with impressive views.

This three-bedroom detached home, on Moor Lane, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Hunters for an asking price of £695,000.

Perhaps one of the biggest selling points of the home is its impressive views of both the North Sea and Cleadon Hills.

The home also boasts spacious living areas, a detached garage, a large garden, two separate water closets and more.

Take a look around this home and view the full listing by clicking here.

Take a look inside this three-bedroom detached Whitburn home with stunning views.

1. Moor Lane, Whitburn

Hunters (via Rightmove)

The view from above gives you an idea of the scale of the property.

2. A view from above

Hunters (via Rightmove)

The entrance to the property is bright and welcoming.

3. Entrance hal

Hunters (via Rightmove)

The living room provides an ideal place to host family and friends.

4. Living room

Hunters (via Rightmove)

