The six-bedroom property on Sunderland Road in Harton Village has been listed for a guide price of £630,000.
The Rightmove listing says: “This impressive and generously sized home offers an abundance of space and charm, featuring three spacious reception rooms, six bedrooms, and two bathrooms.
“The well-appointed kitchen and light-filled conservatory provide ideal areas for both family living and entertaining.
“Set within a desirable Harton Village location, the property boasts gardens to three sides, offering a private oasis.
“This exceptional home combines comfort, character, and a prime location, making it the perfect setting for modern family living.”
Take a look inside...
