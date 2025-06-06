That looks impressive! 22 photos inside the South Shields period home for sale with a 'private oasis'

By Charlie Watts

Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:16 BST

An ‘impressive’ semi-detached period home in South Shields has gone on the market.

The six-bedroom property on Sunderland Road in Harton Village has been listed for a guide price of £630,000.

The Rightmove listing says: “This impressive and generously sized home offers an abundance of space and charm, featuring three spacious reception rooms, six bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

“The well-appointed kitchen and light-filled conservatory provide ideal areas for both family living and entertaining.

“Set within a desirable Harton Village location, the property boasts gardens to three sides, offering a private oasis.

“This exceptional home combines comfort, character, and a prime location, making it the perfect setting for modern family living.”

Take a look inside...

Sunderland Road, South Shields

Susan Spokes

Sunderland Road, South Shields

Susan Spokes

Sunderland Road, South Shields

Susan Spokes

Sunderland Road, South Shields

Susan Spokes

