Spectacular 4 bed Grade II listed Victorian manor house in wing of ancient Cleadon hall on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 11:23 BST

Absolutely breathtaking.

On the market for £1m with Finest Properties, The Garth is a Grade II listed Victorian manor house and a stunning family home located in the sought-after village of Cleadon, with this wing of the historic Undercliff Hall offering nearly 2,700 square feet of living space, rich in period features and set within beautiful mature gardens.

Just a short distance from Seaburn Beach, the property is not only close to local amenities and transport links, but is approached via an impressive stone-pillared entrance, with the home’s stately Victorian façade highlighted by grand proportions and elegant columns.

Inside, the entrance vestibule leads to a magnificent hall with wood panelling and an original stone fireplace, while the expansive reception hall, with a leaded picture window, frames views of the garden. The full-width drawing room, featuring a decorative ceiling and period fireplace, is also filled with natural light from three large south-facing windows.

The well-equipped kitchen blends traditional craftsmanship with modern appliances, offering access to a rear courtyard. Heading upstairs, there are four spacious bedrooms, including a principal bedroom with dual-aspect windows and a period fireplace. Two additional double bedrooms have original fireplaces, while the fourth bedroom offers flexible use.

The study is ideal for working from home, while two luxurious bathrooms feature a freestanding bath and period-style fixtures. The property also includes a large basement for storage or development, and extensive gardens with mature trees, a formal lawn, and outdoor entertaining areas.

A second paved patio with a built-in BBQ and pizza oven offers ideal summer entertainment space, while a detached summer house currently serves as a bar but could be adapted as a studio or retreat.

