Take a look around this £150,000 South Shields home - perfect for families

This three-bedroom family home, on St. Mary’s Avenue, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Purple Bricks for an asking price of £150,000.

The home boasts a modern kitchen, a welcoming living room, a bathroom and separate water closet, a spacious garden, and more.

The listing states: “This beautifully maintained three-bedroom semi-detached home presents a superb opportunity for families looking for convenience, comfort, and style.

“Ideally located near ‘The Nook’, this property offers easy access to a wealth of local amenities, falls within the catchment area of popular schools, and benefits from excellent transport links.”

1 . St. Mary's Avenue, South Shields Take a look around this family home, on the market for an asking price of £150,000. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Living room The living room is the perfect place to relax with the family. | Purplebricks Photo Sales