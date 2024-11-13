Take a look around this £150,000 South Shields home - perfect for families

*This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.*
This three-bedroom family home, on St. Mary’s Avenue, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Purple Bricks for an asking price of £150,000.
The home boasts a modern kitchen, a welcoming living room, a bathroom and separate water closet, a spacious garden, and more.
The listing states: “This beautifully maintained three-bedroom semi-detached home presents a superb opportunity for families looking for convenience, comfort, and style.
See inside some of the UK market’s most beautiful and interesting homes when you sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter - it’s free
“Ideally located near ‘The Nook’, this property offers easy access to a wealth of local amenities, falls within the catchment area of popular schools, and benefits from excellent transport links.”
Take a look around this family home and view the full listing by clicking here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.