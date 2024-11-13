Take a look around this £150,000 South Shields home - perfect for families

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th Nov 2024, 07:00 GMT

Take a look around this South Shields family home.

This three-bedroom family home, on St. Mary’s Avenue, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Purple Bricks for an asking price of £150,000.

The home boasts a modern kitchen, a welcoming living room, a bathroom and separate water closet, a spacious garden, and more.

The listing states: “This beautifully maintained three-bedroom semi-detached home presents a superb opportunity for families looking for convenience, comfort, and style.

“Ideally located near ‘The Nook’, this property offers easy access to a wealth of local amenities, falls within the catchment area of popular schools, and benefits from excellent transport links.”

Take a look around this family home and view the full listing by clicking here.

Take a look around this family home, on the market for an asking price of £150,000.

1. St. Mary's Avenue, South Shields

Take a look around this family home, on the market for an asking price of £150,000. | Purplebricks

The living room is the perfect place to relax with the family.

2. Living room

The living room is the perfect place to relax with the family. | Purplebricks

The kitchen is modern and has a number of integrated appliances.

3. Modern kitchen

The kitchen is modern and has a number of integrated appliances. | Purplebricks

The property has three bedrooms.

4. Three bedrooms

The property has three bedrooms. | Purplebricks

