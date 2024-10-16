Take a look around this South Shields family home on the market for £290,000

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Oct 2024
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 07:01 GMT

If you’re looking for a family home then this could be the one for you.

This three-bedroom family home, on Reading Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Purple Bricks for offers over £290,000.

The home boasts a spacious living room, well-presented garden, a fit for purpose kitchen, unique bathroom and more.

Take a look around and view the full listing by clicking here.

Take a look inside this three-bedroom South Shields home, on the market for offers over £290,000.

1. Reading Road, South Shields

Take a look inside this three-bedroom South Shields home, on the market for offers over £290,000. | Purplebricks

The living room is well presented and has enough space for the entire family.

2. Living room

The living room is well presented and has enough space for the entire family. | Purplebricks

The dining room is the perfect space for hosting family and friends.

3. Dining room

The dining room is the perfect space for hosting family and friends. | Purplebricks

The kitchen has plenty of storage and worktop space, as well as an informal breakfast idea.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has plenty of storage and worktop space, as well as an informal breakfast idea. | Purplebricks

