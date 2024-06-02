This stunning Whitburn mansion, on Markham Avenue, is on the property market for offers in excess of £1,400,000. Photo: Fine & Country (via Rightmove).This stunning Whitburn mansion, on Markham Avenue, is on the property market for offers in excess of £1,400,000. Photo: Fine & Country (via Rightmove).
Take a look at this £1.4million Whitburn mansion with incredible clifftop views

By Ryan Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 06:00 BST

Look around this Whitburn home with incredible views.

This four-bedroom family home, on Markham Avenue, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Fine & Country for offers in excess of £1,400,000.

The impressive home boasts uninterrupted clifftop views as well as spacious family living areas and a modern aesthetic that has been completed to a very high standard.

The listing states: “Designed by Fitz Architects in 2018, this bespoke contemporary home commands an enviable clifftop position in the sought-after village of Whitburn.

“Every detail of this beautiful residence has been considered to enhance its privileged position and to harmonise with the stunning surroundings.

“From bespoke finishes to carefully crafted living spaces, this home epitomises luxury and contemporary elegance.”

Take a look around this incredible home and view the full listing at: https://www.fineandcountry.co.uk/newcastle-and-northumberland-estate-agents/property-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-for-sale-in-sr6-tyne---wear-whitburn-markham-avenue/3520873.

The entrance to the home is well-lit and modern, an aesthetic that is carried on right throughout the property.

2. Entrance hall

The entrance to the home is well-lit and modern, an aesthetic that is carried on right throughout the property. Photo: Fine & Country (via Rightmove)

The property features an open plan kitchen/family area, perfect for relaxing with the whole family.

3. Open plan living

The property features an open plan kitchen/family area, perfect for relaxing with the whole family. Photo: Fine & Country (via Rightmove)

The kitchen has been finished to a high standard with a number of integrated appliances.

4. Modern kitchen

The kitchen has been finished to a high standard with a number of integrated appliances. Photo: Fine & Country (via Rightmove)

