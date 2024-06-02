Take a look at this £1.4million Whitburn mansion with incredible clifftop views

This four-bedroom family home, on Markham Avenue, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Fine & Country for offers in excess of £1,400,000.
The impressive home boasts uninterrupted clifftop views as well as spacious family living areas and a modern aesthetic that has been completed to a very high standard.
The listing states: “Designed by Fitz Architects in 2018, this bespoke contemporary home commands an enviable clifftop position in the sought-after village of Whitburn.
“Every detail of this beautiful residence has been considered to enhance its privileged position and to harmonise with the stunning surroundings.
“From bespoke finishes to carefully crafted living spaces, this home epitomises luxury and contemporary elegance.”
Take a look around this incredible home and view the full listing at: https://www.fineandcountry.co.uk/newcastle-and-northumberland-estate-agents/property-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-for-sale-in-sr6-tyne---wear-whitburn-markham-avenue/3520873.
