The sweet smells emitted from lemon, lime and grapefruit trees can help anyone relax, but can cause a lot of maintenance issues when grown inside. Needing at least eight hours of sunlight a day and a large water once a week, the plants survive best in the sunnier climates of Spain. A sourness can be created in the fruit, and smell, of the plant if enough sun isnt received.

Experts from GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed five plants that will help keep houses smelling fresh for longer – and likely cheaper than artificial fresheners.

The flower is a regular ingredient in many perfumes, even if it isnt found in the name. The sweet-smelling aroma can help keep houses and rooms smelling fresh for months. The plant will survive well under bright light and with a water once a week.

These plants can be chosen in unique scents, including apple, lemon and strawberry which can add a natural fragrance to any home, saving money on air fresheners. They can be split into seven main categories depending on their smell: rose, lemon, mint, fruit and nut, spice, pungent and oak. The plants also dont take much looking after, with potted geraniums needed to be watered once every four weeks.

Famous for its remedial smell, Lavender is thought to have a calming effect which causes many to fall asleep. It has a distinct smell and has recognisable purple tipped flowers. Although it is famous for its soothing effect, it is still unknown how it works.

