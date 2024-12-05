Take a look inside this £300,000 family home on a popular East Boldon street

*This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.*

This four bedroom home, on Front Street, in East Boldon has been brought to the property market by Purple Bricks for an asking price of £300,000.

The home boasts a up to two reception rooms, a modern kitchen and bathroom, a private garden, and more.

The listing states: “Situated in the heart of Boldon Village, this beautifully presented period property seamlessly blends traditional character with modern living.

“Located in a highly regarded area, the home is within easy reach of a range of amenities, including shops, schools, and excellent transport links via bus, road, and metro.”

Take a look around and view the full listing by clicking here.