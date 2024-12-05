Take a look inside this £300,000 family home on a popular East Boldon street

*This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.*
This four bedroom home, on Front Street, in East Boldon has been brought to the property market by Purple Bricks for an asking price of £300,000.
The home boasts a up to two reception rooms, a modern kitchen and bathroom, a private garden, and more.
The listing states: “Situated in the heart of Boldon Village, this beautifully presented period property seamlessly blends traditional character with modern living.
See inside some of the UK market’s most beautiful and interesting homes when you sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter - it’s free
“Located in a highly regarded area, the home is within easy reach of a range of amenities, including shops, schools, and excellent transport links via bus, road, and metro.”
Take a look around and view the full listing by clicking here.