Take a look inside this stunning seaside property in Sunderland - which you can rent for £2,000 a month

If you have the money to spare, this stunning detached property on Whitburn Bents Road in Sunderland sits in a superb location, boasting glorious views over the sea front

Most of us might dream of living by the seaside, but life overlooking the ocean doesn't come cheap.

By Claire Schofield
Monday, 16th September 2019, 17:00 pm
If you have the money to spare, this stunning detached property on Whitburn Bents Road in Sunderland sits in a superb location, boasting glorious views over the sea front. Currently on the market to rent, this beautiful home not only has the beach right on its doorstep, it also benefits from five bedrooms, three reception rooms, modern interiors and a balcony to sit out and make the most views. Take a look inside to see what you could enjoy for £2,000 per month.

1. Living Room

The open plan living room features a porcelain tiled floor with under floor heating, an electronically operated inset cinema screen and a large double glazed window to the front, bringing in plenty of light.

2. Dining Room

The modern dining space offers wonderful sea front views from the French doors which lead out onto the balcony - ideal for al fresco eating in the warmer months.

3. Kitchen / Breakfast Room (1/2)

Fitted with a comprehensive range of floor and wall units, this modern kitchen also features a range cooker with an eight ring hob, an integrated microwave, dishwasher, breakfast bar and space for a free standing fridge freezer.

4. Kitchen / Breakfast Room (2/2)

The kitchen also boasts bi-folding doors leading to the garden, modern spot lighting and under floor heating.

