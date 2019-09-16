Take a look inside this stunning seaside property in Sunderland - which you can rent for £2,000 a month
Most of us might dream of living by the seaside, but life overlooking the ocean doesn't come cheap.
Monday, 16th September 2019
If you have the money to spare, this stunning detached property on Whitburn Bents Road in Sunderland sits in a superb location, boasting glorious views over the sea front. Currently on the market to rent, this beautiful home not only has the beach right on its doorstep, it also benefits from five bedrooms, three reception rooms, modern interiors and a balcony to sit out and make the most views. Take a look inside to see what you could enjoy for £2,000 per month.