This two bedroom ground floor flat is a great first time buy. Auction will take place on October 30 at Kingston Park Rugby Ground. Guide price: £30,000

Ten cheapest flats for sale in South Shields listed on Rightmove

If you don’t think your budget is enough for a home then take a look at this list of the cheapest flats for sale in South Shields.

By Faye Dixon
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 3:00 pm

These properties are currently listed on Rightmove for sale on auction by Pattinson, SDL Auctions, Savills, Auction House, Town & Country and Goldfinch.

1. Alice Street

This one bedroom flat for sale is a great buy to let property. Auction takes place on November 6 at Ramside Hall Hotel. Guide price: £25,000 - £30,000

Photo: Auction House

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Dean Road

This recently refurbished two bedroom lower flat will be sold at auction on October, 30 at Kingston Park Rugby Club. Guide price: £30,000

Photo: Pattinson

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Reed Street

This two bedroom flat is also first floor and close to the Chichester Metro station. Auction take place on November 4. Guide price: £25,000

Photo: Savills

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Richardson Avenue

This one bedroom upper flat in Simonside is a good investment property. It will be sold by online auction. Guide price: £27,000

Photo: Pattinson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2