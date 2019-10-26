These properties are currently listed on Rightmove for sale on auction by Pattinson, SDL Auctions, Savills, Auction House, Town & Country and Goldfinch.
1. Alice Street
This one bedroom flat for sale is a great buy to let property.
Auction takes place on November 6 at Ramside Hall Hotel.
Guide price: £25,000 - £30,000
Photo: Auction House
2. Dean Road
This recently refurbished two bedroom lower flat will be sold at auction on October, 30 at Kingston Park Rugby Club.
Guide price: £30,000
Photo: Pattinson
3. Reed Street
This two bedroom flat is also first floor and close to the Chichester Metro station.
Auction take place on November 4.
Guide price: £25,000
Photo: Savills
4. Richardson Avenue
This one bedroom upper flat in Simonside is a good investment property.
It will be sold by online auction.
Guide price: £27,000
Photo: Pattinson
