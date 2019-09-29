These are the Sunderland and South Tyneside homes still without power as hundreds are affected by power cut
Around 300 properties have been affected by a major power cut and some are still having power outages.
There are power outages affecting the DH4 area, which covers Houghton and New Herrington.
One is affecting 130 homes where a power cut was first reported at 10.53am on Sunday, September 29. The power cut affecting the properties has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable. Northern Powergrid predict that this should be resolved by 10.30pm.
There are now also power problems reported in the SR5 area, affecting around 50 properties. This was reported shortly after 5pm on Sunday, September 29 and is hoped to be resolved by 8:15pm.
Properties in the Roker, Whitburn, Houghton and Washington areas of Sunderland have also been affected by the power cut.
Around 60 properties in the NE37 area, which covers Washington, were without power since 6.30pm on Saturday, September 28.
Northern Powergrid estimated that power would be restored by 5.30pm on Sunday, September 29 and these properties are now reported to have their power restored.
An estimated 80 properties in the SR6 area, which covers Roker, Whitburn and Cleadon, were without power since 9.20am on Sunday, September 29. Their power was due to be restored at 8pm but it was restored earlier than this.
A message on Northern Powergrid’s website, which is providing updates on its website, said: “Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.