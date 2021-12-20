South Tyneside Council has announced changes to its collection schedule over the Christmas period.

Collections will be revised between Christmas Day until after new year, with the schedule to return to normal from Monday, January 10.

Normal collection day/revised collection day

Take note of your festive bin collection days.

Friday, December 24 – No change.

Tuesday, December 28 – Wednesday, December 29.

Wednesday, December 29 – Thursday, December 30.

Thursday, December 30 – Friday, December 31.

Friday, December 31 – Tuesday, January 4.

Tuesday, January 4 – Wednesday, January 5.

Wednesday, January 5 – Thursday, January 6.

Thursday, January 6 – Friday, January 7.

Friday, January 7 – Saturday, January 8.

Residents are reminded that they can keep up to date with bin collections by checking the website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/bins.

Recycling at Christmas

Christmas cards – You can recycle Christmas cards in the main part of your blue recycling bin. Any cards with glitter, glue, metallic or 3-D should be put into your grey household bin.

Cardboard – squash and place in the main part of your blue recycling bin.

Plastic carrier bags/black sacks – no plastic carrier bag or black sack of any kind can be recycled.

Wrapping paper – dispose of your wrapping paper in your grey household bin.

Food waste – all food waste must be disposed of in your grey household bin.

Real Christmas trees

There are 14 sites available across the borough for Christmas tree recycling – you can find a full list of sites by clicking here.

