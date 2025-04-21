Unique, massive, and bright 4 bed, 3 storey Whitburn family home with huge garden on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 15:54 BST

As the estate agents say, a viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this beautifully presented family home...

On the market for £660,000 with Alfred Pallas, this stunning detached 4 bed house is one of the most visually unique and striking properties on the market in the North East, featuring a wonderfully quirkly design and a gorgeous garden.

Visit the Shields Gazette’s newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails

Located in Whitburn, this property is well connected to transport links to both Sunderland and South Shields and is organised across three floors. It has also been recently renovated, meaning that it’s a modern home, too.

The ground floor offers a welcoming entrance porch, hallway with oak flooring, and a study, while the stylish and spacious breakfast kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances, a central island, and patio doors leading to a raised decking area, ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes

The lounge boasts a dual aspect, a media wall, and stylish décor, while there is also a handy and large utility room, a downstairs WC, and a generous garage. Upstairs, the first floor has three bedrooms, a luxury bathroom, and an en-suite to the master, while the second floor provides access to a loft space.

Visit the Sunderland Echo’s newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails

Externally, the property boasts extensive mature gardens, a large driveway for multiple cars, and a garage with an electrically operated door - the raised balcony with decking and bar area is particularly perfect for entertaining guests.

Also, be sure not to miss:

Former home of Sunderland AFC legend Len Shackleton, 5 bed Seaburn mansion on the seafront, up for sale

I'd call this huge 3 bed South Shields family home with massive suntrap garden the complete package

I'm in love with the kitchen in this gorgeous & spacious 3 bed Harton family property on the market

High tech design, steam room, massive garden... Huge 6 bed Whitburn coastal family mansion on the market

I tour the perfect 3 bed Sunderland family home for sale in Seaburn with open plan design and large garden

I'd love a 4 acre garden... Tranquil & spacious 3 bed Cleadon countryside home with glorious views for sale

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

1. Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas) | Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Photo Sales
Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

2. Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas) | Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Photo Sales
Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

3. Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas) | Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Photo Sales
Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

4. Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas) | Redhill (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertySunderlandWhitburnSouth ShieldsPropertiesfirst person
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice