Unique two-bed home in 18th century Grade II listed Westoe Village building yours for less than £200k
This unique two-bed property boasts an unrivalled history and is an attractive modern home to boot.
By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
On the market by way of online auction with a guide price in excess of £195,000 with Andrew Craig Estate Agents, this two-bed English Heritage home on the outskirts of Westoe Village sits within the Grade II listed Chapel House. The original building dates back to 1750 on the original site of the 8th Century St Lawrence Chapel and was converted into luxury apartments in 1972. Take a look around...
