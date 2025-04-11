On the market for £550,000 with Alfred Pallas, this greatly extended and beautifully improved semi-detached home offers not only a grand façade, but stunning sea front living with uninterrupted panoramic coastal views.

Set in a highly-regarded residential location, this stylishly appointed property blends original character with high-quality modern finishes, creating an ideal home for families or those seeking spacious and flexible accommodation.

The ground floor features an impressive entrance hall, a spacious lounge with multifuel stove and French doors leading to the conservatory, a separate sitting room, and a study, while the heart of the home is the fabulous kitchen/family room with bespoke units, integrated appliances, central island, and bifold doors opening to the landscaped rear garden.

With the access to outdoor space making this property ideal for entertaining, other handy features include a flexible ground floor bedroom with its own luxury en suite makes a perfect guest room or independent living space for a relative.

Upstairs, the standout feature is the stunning main bedroom suite with a range of quality fitted wardrobes, a luxury en suite, and sliding doors to a large open balcony showcasing spectacular sea views, while two further double bedrooms offer ample fitted storage.

There is also a luxurious family bathroom complete with a whirlpool spa bath, steam/multi-jet shower, and high-end fixtures, while outside this property benefits from a west-facing landscaped rear garden with artificial lawn, paved seating areas, and a high-spec hot tub.

A remote-controlled gated driveway provides secure parking for several vehicles, alongside an integral garage with fitted units and plumbing for a washing machine, while additional highlights include uPVC double glazing, gas central heating, CCTV and alarm systems, a boarded loft with storage room, a 16-panel photovoltaic solar energy system, and a thermodynamic water system (non-operational but restorable).

Also, it’s offered with no upward chain, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Whitburn Bents Road (Credit: Alfred Pallas) Whitburn Bents Road (Credit: Alfred Pallas) | Whitburn Bents Road (Credit: Alfred Pallas) Photo Sales

2 . Whitburn Bents Road (Credit: Alfred Pallas) Whitburn Bents Road (Credit: Alfred Pallas) | Whitburn Bents Road (Credit: Alfred Pallas) Photo Sales

3 . Whitburn Bents Road (Credit: Alfred Pallas) Whitburn Bents Road (Credit: Alfred Pallas) | Whitburn Bents Road (Credit: Alfred Pallas) Photo Sales