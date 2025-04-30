When can I move in?! Charming semi-rural Cleadon home with sprawling countryside views on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 18:21 BST

The Old Cooperage offers a rare combination of rural charm and practical living, providing ample internal and external space in a peaceful yet accessible setting.

On the market for £599,950 with Hunters, this distinctive detached property is situated on the edge of the sought-after village of Cleadon, ideally located close to local shops, schools, eateries, and public transport links.

Also offering convenient access to regional road networks, this property occupies a substantial and secluded plot, with the home featuring surrounding gardens and extensive driveway space, making it well-suited to families or buyers with equestrian interests.

The property enjoys impressive semi-rural views across neighbouring farmland, enhancing its sense of privacy and tranquillity, while internally it boasts a layout which is spacious and versatile, offering two well-proportioned reception rooms and a modern fitted kitchen/family area, complemented by a separate utility room.

The first floor includes three double bedrooms, with the master benefitting from an en suite shower room, while a notable feature is the large ground floor bedroom, also with an en suite, offering ideal accommodation for extended family or those requiring independent living space.

Take a look around...

The Old Cooperage (Credit: Hunters)

The Old Cooperage (Credit: Hunters)

The Old Cooperage (Credit: Hunters)

