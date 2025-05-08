On the market for £1.5m with Northwood Urban Base Executive, this stunning property combines countryside charm with convenient city access, offering approximately 4,500 square feet of supreme living space in a truly magnificent setting.
The property is presented to a luxury standard and not only enjoys open countryside views from every angle, but is currently operating as a successful luxury Airbnb; as a result, the home may be sold as a going concern, making it suitable for both private ownership and investment.
Entering the home, the ground floor opens with a grand reception hall featuring limestone flooring and an oak staircase, with the accommodation including multiple reception areas, such as a media room with integrated speaker systems and exposed brickwork, a drawing room with a feature stone fireplace, and a family and games room.
The open-plan kitchen is fitted to a high specification, including granite worktops, a central island, and integrated appliances, flowing into a breakfast and dining area, while a utility room, cloakroom, and additional WC provide practical support to the living space.
Upstairs, the first floor comprises five double bedrooms, all generously proportioned, with en-suite bathrooms and a high-end family bathroom finished with contemporary fittings. The principal bedroom includes a private viewing gallery and stair access to the courtyard.
What’s more, an additional annexe - accessible independently - offers a self-contained suite ideal for guests, home working, or potential letting. Outside, the property features a gated entrance leading to a gravelled courtyard with ample parking, mature hedging for privacy, and a one-acre paddock with fruit trees.
To the rear, a landscaped courtyard garden includes a hot tub and alfresco dining space, while two outbuildings offer additional storage or workshop potential, making Hartside House a rare opportunity to acquire a distinctive and versatile home of substantial size and quality in a desirable rural yet accessible location.
Take a look around...
