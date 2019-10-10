How to get a free hotel room upgrade

According to booking specialists SpaSeekers, there are certain things you can do in order to boost your chances of bagging an upgrade.

Looking or acting like an ‘influencer’

The rise of the Instagram influencer has resulted in many brands recognising the influence that this sort of role can have.

If you regularly stay in hotels, or are planning your next trip away and would like to make it more luxurious, then there may be a way that you can upgrade your standard room.

According to SpaSeekers, some hotel managers have revealed that being an ‘influencer’, or even just looking like one, could get you an upgrade when it comes to your hotel booking.

If you seem likely to regularly post about your stay on Instagram, then this could result in you getting a better room.

Using a posh name

According to research from SpaSeekers, having ‘posh’ names can earn you a free upgrade with a hotel.

Hotel managers are said to correlate posh names with not only money, but also with somebody who would potentially be extra respectful of a luxurious room.

Shiny wedding rings

It’s well-known that being on your honeymoon may boost your chances of getting a free upgrade, but apparently a shiny, new wedding ring can catch the attention of the hotel manager, and subsequently make you more likely to get an upgrade.

Loyalty

If you’re a loyal customer to the company, choosing the same chain of hotels in every place you visit and joining their loyalty scheme, this can put you in a good place when it comes to getting an upgrade.

Email or tweet before your stay

Emailing or tweeting your hotel ahead of your stay with a persuasive message can sometimes help your chances of getting an upgrade.

It might not work, but it’s worth a shot.

Check in late

Although the majority of hotels offer a 3pm check-in, some hotel managers recommend that you wait a few more hours in order to get the choice of a better room.

If you check in late, there’s a good chance that they will have run out of standard rooms, as a standard double or twin is usually the room category that everyday travellers book.