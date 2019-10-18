How many people in South Tyneside are now on Universal Credit
Nearly 9,000 people in South Tyneside are now receiving personalised Universal Credit support, new figures show.
The 8,934 people are among 142,000 people in the North East now receiving the controversial new benefit and the latest data reveals that 2.5 million people nationwide are now on Universal Credit – an increase of 5% over the month.
Universal Credit, which is now available in every jobcentre across the UK, aims to simplify the benefit system and replace six previous benefits with a single monthly payment but has come under fire for the length of time people have to wait before payments come through.
The Government says it continues to make improvements and strengthen the welfare safety net and has announced increased support for parents with their childcare payments, dedicated funding for Armed Forces Champions in jobcentres and tighter measures to reduce fraud.
The release of the latest Universal Credit data comes in the same week that the UK employment rate was recorded at a near record high rate of 75.9%.
Minister for welfare delivery Will Quince said: “Universal Credit is a force for good, providing vital support across the length and breadth of the North East and helping people into work.
“Universal Credit provides a vital safety net to millions, preventing families from falling through the cracks. We continue to make improvements.
For more details about Universal Credit, go to www.understandinguniversalcredit.gov.uk to find out if they are eligible and what support is available.