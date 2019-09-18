This is how Tripadvisor ranks all the Indian restaurants on Ocean Road in South Shields

This is how Tripadvisor ranks them.
1. Cafe India
This restaurant has raving reviews with cuisines including Indian, Asian, Balti, vegan options, Halal, gluten free Options and vegetarian friendly options. There's something for everyone.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Spice Garden
Spice Garden comes a close second with its Indian cuisine. It even won our Curry House of The Year award in 2016.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Delhi 6
Delhi 6 is another great option on the road. It claims to have a price range of £15 - £25.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Radhuni
Radhuni is known for its special occasion, romantic, groups and business dining.
Photo: Tim Richardson
