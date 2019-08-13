Sharon Clark captured this photo of the Queen Victoria as she arrived in the River Tyne earlier today.

The Port of Tyne has also welcomed 981 crew on-board Cunard’s Queen Victoria this morning as it makes its a maiden stop on her 12-night voyage.

The visit marks the first call from Cunard since the QE2 in 2008 on its farewell tour.

Arriving in-bound from Southampton, the visit will give visiting passengers the opportunity to explore all that the North East has to offer.

Sharon Clark was by the side of the River Tyne as the cruise ship arrived.

Excursions on offer include Segedunum in Wallsend, Beamish Museum in County Durham, and the landmarks across Newcastle and Gateshead.

Port of Tyne says the “elegant and opulent” Queen Victoria is reminiscent of the golden age of cruising.

She is 294 metre long ship, which had a £34 million refit in 2017, offers plenty of space for relaxation across 12 passenger decks.

Designed as a classic Cunarder, Queen Victoria features Cunard's renowned White Star service.

The ship boasts a museum containing Cunard memorabilia, and the Hemisphere Club with its 270-degree aspect.

There's a wide variety of options for evening entertainment, including the three-deck Royal Court Theatre, the Queen's Room ballroom, a traditional English Pub and a Champagne Bar.

During days at sea, passengers can enjoy the Cunard Health Club and Spa, the lido pool and large sunning area, and an incredible 6,000-book library.

Andy Foster, commercial manager for port services, stepped on-board to welcome the ship’s captain and crew, said “We’re delighted to welcome Cunard’s Queen Victoria, almost 20 years after we welcomed Cunard’s Royal Viking Sun, our first ever cruise call, on August 30, 1999.

The boat has brought 2,000 visitors with it on its trip around the British Isles.

“In celebration of Queen Victoria’s maiden call, the Port of Tyne arranged for a Northumbrian Piper to welcome her arrival, alongside the traditional plaque exchange on-board.”

Queen Victoria will set-sail from the Port of Tyne’s Northumbrian Quay – North Shields - at 7.30pm bound for Edinburgh.

It will also call at the Isle of May, Inverness, Isle of Sky, Glasgow, Belfast, Liverpool and St Peter Port.

A photo taken by Sharon Clark of the Cunard ship.