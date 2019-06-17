Take a look at one of the cheapest houses currently on the market in South Shields.

Getting on the property ladder could seem like a pipe dream for most, but we have found a house which could be right up your street.

In need of redecoration

An auction could be an ideal starting place for someone looking for their first house, and this house is listed with a guide price of only £40,000.

This two bed, mid-terrace house, is located right in the centre of South Shields. On Marshall Wallis Road, it is just off Dean Road, and is definately in need of some work.

With signs of damp on the walls, in need of a new kitchen and bathroom, and no UPVC windows or doors, this house is not for the faint hearted.

Judging by the pictures, the property will need a lot of redecoration to make it beautiful once again. However, with a price so low, this little house would make someone the perfect starter home at a fraction of the price.

Inside the cheapest house currently available in South Shields, the kitchen is in need of renewing

Only half a mile awat from the nearest station, this would be a great home for anyone who has to commute to work.

The nearest Primary Schools to the house are Laygate Community School which is 0.3 miles away and Stanhope Primary School which is 0.4 miles away. Both are graded Good by Ofsted.

The house is currently advertised on the Rightmove website and their estimated mortgage calculator shows the average repayment calculation to be around £189 per month.

Inside the cheapest house currently available in South Shields, the bathroom needs replacing