Landmark South Shields pub set to reopen after six-figure revamp

A South Tyneside pub is set to be given a makeover as new jobs are created in a six-figure revamp.

The Fountain, on Highfield Road in South Shields, is due to reopen later this month after undergoing a complete design overhaul.

Regulars will notice a number of changes when the pub reopens its doors on Wednesday, May 16, with an improved bar area and sports viewing facilities among the major new attractions.

There will also be a new scheme of natural wood with bursts of colour and textures.

Pub bosses are confident that the refurbishment will go down well with regulars and new customers alike.

Christine Teasdale, who co-manages the Fountain with Bob Teasdale, said: “The Fountain is at the heart of the local community, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy a great selection of drinks and schedule of sporting events throughout the year.

“We’re really excited to get the refurbishment underway and look forward to welcoming our South Shields neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens on Wednesday, May 16.”

The pub closed for the refurbishment on Monday, April 30.

Six new jobs are to be created when it reopens.

There will be multiple screens in the new-look venue with a high-quality sound system, and the beer garden is also being improved with more seating.

A Flaming Grill menu will be in place, featuring flame-grilled signature steaks, sides and desserts.

There will also be an extended drinks range, with additional craft beers and a back bar with a wide range of spirits available.