Over 22,000 to get disability benefit

Disability benefit figures.

People with disabilities are facing some of the worst impacts of the cost-of-living crisis, having more care and mobility needs than the general population.

The Department of Work and Pensions estimates 10,900 people in the Jarrow parliamentary constituency and 11,600 in South Shields can expect the payment from this week, with the Government saying that the vast majority of those eligible will have received it by the start of October.

Those who already receive a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically.

This week’s cash is separate to the £650 cost-of-living payment, the first instalment of which landed over the summer.

There were 12,600 people eligible for that payment in Jarrow, including those on Universal Credit, Jobseeker's Allowance, and those receiving child tax credits.

The figure for South Shields was 15,500.

Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, described the scheme as "providing vital support to shield the most vulnerable".

The payments are in addition to the plan to freeze energy bills at £2,500 for the next two years.

Disability charity Scope warned the £150 payment "won't touch the sides" for many living with health issues.